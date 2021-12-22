The Bidens had two other German shepherds — Champ and Major — with them at the White House before Commander. Champ died in June at age 13. Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, had two biting incidents in the months after his arrival last January. He was sent home to Delaware for training before he was returned to the White House. White House officials had explained Major’s aggressive behavior by saying he was getting used to his new surroundings.