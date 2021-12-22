After the Civil War began in 1861, she repeatedly filled her mule-drawn wagon with food and other supplies and traveled to where the need was greatest. She got the nickname “Angel of the Battlefield” after tirelessly tending Union (Northern) soldiers wounded at the Battle of Cedar Mountain in Culpeper County, Virginia, in August 1862. Noting her delivery of critical supplies to an Army field hospital at midnight, surgeon James Dunn wrote: “I thought that night if heaven ever sent out [an] angel, she must be the one.”