Eleven holidays have an official United States government stamp of approval. But with 365 days on the calendar, 11 is far too few to celebrate. Each year we at KidsPost look for at least one nontraditional — and often quite silly — holiday for each month to add to your calendar. This year we found days for those who love animals, poetry, nature, science and, as we said, silliness. And these days aren’t just for kids. Share them with your parents, teachers and neighbors. It just might make our next trip around the sun a little more fun.