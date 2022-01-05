The seven-ton James Webb Space Telescope is so big that the sun shield and the primary gold-plated mirror had to be folded for launch. The sun shield, which is 70 feet by 46 feet, keeps all the infrared, heat-sensing science instruments in a constant subzero shadow.
The mirrors are next up for release, which is scheduled for this weekend.
The $10 billion telescope is more than halfway toward its destination 1 million miles away, after its Christmas Day send-off. It is the biggest and most powerful observatory ever launched — 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope — enabling it to peer back to almost the beginning of time.
Considered Hubble’s successor, Webb will attempt to hunt down light from the universe’s first stars and galaxies, created 3.7 billion years ago.
“This is a really big moment,” project manager Bill Ochs told the control team in Baltimore. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but getting the sun shield out and deployed is really, really big.”
Engineers spent years redoing and tweaking the shade. At one point, dozens of fasteners fell off during a vibration test. That made Tuesday’s success all the sweeter, since nothing like this had been attempted before in space.
“First time and we nailed it,” engineer Alphonso Stewart told reporters.