She drops off goodies the night of January 5, so kids wake up to sweet surprises on January 6. That date marks the Christian holiday of Epiphany, when three kings brought presents to baby Jesus. According to the Befana legend, the kings passed her house on their way to Bethlehem and invited her to join them. She was too busy sweeping, and they left without her. She could never catch up, so now she soars through the night sky on that broomstick, dropping off treats for nice kids — and coal for naughty ones.