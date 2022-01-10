In 1985, the city turned the show into a festival with more exhibits, along with outdoor performances. It’s now known around the world for its huge, glowing ice sculptures. For several weeks, workers pull blocks of ice from the ice-covered river. They stack and carve them to form towers, castles and, this year, buildings related to the Olympics, which will be held next month in Beijing, China. At night, LED lights strung in and around the ice make the sculptures look like the setting for a fairy tale.