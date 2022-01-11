We do know, thanks to this new fossil discovery, that Arthropleura lived in open woodland. Scientists previously thought that it lived in coal swamps. And we know it must have had plenty of nutritious food to allow it to grow to its massive size. Davies says it’s unlikely that there were huge swarms of Arthropleura during the Carboniferous Period; there were fewer of all types of animals at that time. But it’s possible that invertebrates were the dominant animal group on land, just as they are the most plentiful group of animals on Earth today.