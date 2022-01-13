I don’t think any kid or adult should watch 20 hours of football. Let’s look at all six games to pick the best ones to watch. I’ve included the teams’ win-loss record in parentheses.
Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)
Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
This could be an exciting matchup. The Bengals’ Joe Burrow is a terrific young quarterback who completed more than 70 percent of his passes and threw for 34 touchdowns this season. Burrow loves to target his outstanding rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who averaged 18 yards a catch.
Las Vegas had a wild, up-and-down year but finished with a four-game winning streak. The Raiders won’t be easy to beat.
New England Patriots (10-7) at Buffalo Bills (11-6)
Saturday at 8:15 p.m.
This could be a close, low-scoring game. The Bills’ defense allowed the fewest points of any team this season. The Patriots allowed the second fewest.
The Pats’ rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, has a stiff challenge playing in front of Buffalo’s crowd. The weather may be a factor. The forecast calls for temperatures in the teens.
Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)
Sunday at 1 p.m.
Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady keeps showing why he is the greatest of all time. Brady threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns this season, tops in the NFL. At age 44!
Tampa Bay is missing some of its top receivers and the Eagles defense is tough, but the Bucs should come out on top. Check the score at halftime to see if this one is worth watching.
San Francisco 49ers (10-7) at Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
The Cowboys are as talented as any team in the NFL. Dallas outscored its opponents by 172 points this season, second most in the league. (Buffalo was Number 1.)
The 49ers, however, may be able to keep up. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel (77 catches) and tight end George Kittle can put points on the board, too.
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)
Sunday at 8:15 p.m.
This may be the worst mismatch of the weekend. The Chiefs have won 9 of their last 10 games, while the Steelers barely sneaked into the playoffs. My advice: Go to sleep early Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals (11-6) at Los Angeles Rams (12-5)
Monday at 8:15 p.m.
I know it’s a school night, but maybe if you do your homework and put on your PJs, you can see the first half. It should be a good one. The game will feature two exciting quarterbacks — Kyler Murray (Cardinals) and Matthew Stafford (Rams) — and Cooper Kupp of the Rams, who led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).
Enjoy the games. Just not all of them.