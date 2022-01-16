Of course, there are serious risks associated with nuclear energy. In 1986, an accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in a place that is now called Ukraine led to illness and death for thousands of people living nearby. And in 2011, an earthquake and tsunami triggered another deadly accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan. Nuclear fission also produces radioactive waste, which can harm people and animals if it’s not stored properly.