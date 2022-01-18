Two mathematical statistics stand out for her — only 5 percent of commercial pilots and 15 percent of computer scientists are women. “The gender gap is huge," she said.
Yet once the canopy closed over her cockpit and another 6- to 8-hour flight began, she concentrated on one individual — herself.
Using Visual Flight Rules, basically relying on sight only, danger lurked even closer than when she would be able to use fancy navigational instruments to lead her through the night, clouds or fog.
Crossing Northern California from Palo Alto toward Seattle, Washington, she headed into huge wildfires engulfing the area. The higher she climbed to avoid the smoke — up to 10,000 feet — the tougher it was to keep her eyes on the ground.
“The smoke was building up and up, to the point that the whole cabin stank of smoke and I could not see anything but a burnished orange color,” Rutherford said. She had to make an unscheduled landing in Redding, California.
Over Siberia, the light played tricks on her vision, sometimes making her doubt whether she saw mountains or clouds. “And for me clouds are a really big deal. Especially in Russia,” with its biting cold. Cutting through such clouds, too much ice might build up on her wings, paralyzing control. “At that point your plane is no longer a plane,” she said.
That could have happened on a section of the route where she once saw only one village in six hours. “I realized if something goes wrong, I’m hours and hours and hours away from rescue and it was [minus-31 degrees Fahrenheit] on the ground. And so I thought, actually, I don’t know how long I can survive," Rutherford said. She didn’t have to find out.
She had another close call near North Korea. She tried to squeeze between North Korean airspace and a massive cloud threatening to cut off passage for her ultralight plane.
She radioed her control team to ask if she could cut the corner over the country to get to Seoul, South Korea. “Straight away they said: ‘Whatever you do, do not go into North Korean airspace!’ ” Fortunately she was able to avoid both the clouds and possible conflict with North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un’s government.
Overall, bad weather, a flat tire and visa issues added two months to the planned three-month project. During a stop in Crete, Greece, the weather was so bad that it delayed her for several days. Which gave her time to ponder the fickleness of fate. “When you’re fearing for your life, it puts things into perspective a little bit more,” she said.
In wealthy nations, “we grow up in a world with a huge amount of safety nets," she said. "Actually flying over Alaska, Russia or Greenland, that’s when you realize — actually, there is no safety net. Like, this is really just me. There’s nobody here to help me if anything is wrong.”
The wider world, though, offered much more than fear. She spoke dreamily of the Saudi Arabian desert with its changing colors of sand and rock, the emptiness of northern Alaska and the sight of what’s been called the world’s loneliest house on Iceland’s deserted island of Ellioaey.
She’s come to appreciate simpler pleasures, too. “Before, it was — yeah — it was about the grand adventure," she said. "But actually ... watching TV with your cat has its special things as well.”