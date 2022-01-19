This will be the largest distribution of free masks by the federal government to the public since the pandemic began. In early 2020, then-President Donald Trump’s administration considered and then abandoned plans to send masks to all Americans. Biden embraced the plan after facing growing criticism this month about the inadequate supply and high cost of N95 masks as the highly transmissible omicron variant swept across the country.
After facing similar criticism over a winter shortage of coronavirus at-home test kits, Biden this week launched a website for Americans to order four free rapid tests to be shipped to their homes, with the first tests to ship later this month.
The White House said the masks will be made available at pharmacies and community health centers across the country that have partnered with the federal government’s coronavirus vaccination campaign.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday updated its guidance on face coverings to more clearly state that properly fitted N95 and KN95 masks offer the most protection against the coronavirus. Still, it didn’t formally recommend N95s over cloth masks.
The best mask “is the one that you will wear and the one you can keep on all day long, that you can tolerate in public indoor settings,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said last week.
Details were not immediately available on the specifics of the program, including whether kid-size masks will be available.
The White House said that “to ensure broad access for all Americans, there will be three masks available per person.”
N95 masks, which have head straps, and KN95 or KF94, which have ear loops, are designed to filter at least 94 percent of particles in the surrounding air. The masks are more widely available now than at the start of the pandemic, though they are often more costly than less-protective surgical masks or cloth masks.