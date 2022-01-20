Kids understand that if you don’t follow the rules, you can’t participate. They have to get a bunch of vaccinations before they can attend school. Some leagues and teams require kids to have a doctor’s note or a medical physical before they can play certain sports.
Djokovic will not get a chance to set a record by winning a 21st major tennis title. The “majors” are the Australian, French and United States opens as well as Wimbledon in England. Djokovic is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 major wins.
The controversy about Djokovic and his refusal to get vaccinated has overshadowed what’s changing in professional tennis. Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have dominated the game for years. For example, the “Big Three” have won 15 of the past 16 Australian Opens.
But these great champions are getting older. Federer is 40 and injured. Nadal, who is playing in this year’s Australian Open, will be 36 in June. Djokovic will be 35 in May, and his refusal to be vaccinated may keep him from playing in future majors.
So there is a chance for some new faces at the top of the men’s game. Daniil Medvedev (from Russia) beat Djokovic in the finals of the 2021 U.S. Open and is entering his prime playing years. Alexander Zverev (Germany) has yet to win a major but is ranked Number 3 in the world.
Watch out for exciting 20-year-old Jannik Sinner (Italy). He won the 2021 Citi Open in Washington, D.C., and is moving up the rankings.
It’s a similar story in women’s tennis. Serena Williams, who has won 23 major titles, is 40 years old and hardly plays in tournaments anymore.
Australian Ashleigh Barty is ranked Number 1 among the women and is the sentimental favorite to win in front of her home-country crowd.
Naomi Osaka (Japan), who has won four majors, is back after taking time off to care for her mental health. Osaka says her main goal is “having fun” whenever she plays. That’s a great attitude and may help her play her best.
A lot is happening in tennis. It’s not just about stubborn stars and vaccines.