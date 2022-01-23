We plan to feature one class in grades 2 through 7 each month of the school year. If you would like your class to be considered, ask your teacher to download our questionnaire at wapo.st/ClassofKidsPost2021, have students fill it out and send it, with a class picture, to kidspost@washpost.com. Classes chosen receive a KidsPost Chesapeake Bay poster or Journey to Space poster, a KidsPost pencil for each student and a selection of books. Teachers interested in learning more about KidsPost can sign up for our weekly email newsletter at wapo.st/kidspostteachers.
Favorite author and favorite book: Dav Pilkey and Rick Riordan received two votes each, edging out a long list of favorite authors. For favorite book, Riordan’s “The Red Pyramid” and “Spy School” by Stuart Gibbs also earned two votes. Other favorite authors included Sharon Draper, Kate DiCamillo and Alan Gratz.
Favorite singer or musician: These fourth-graders aren’t big music fans. More than half the class (8) said they have no favorite. The students who did have a favorite enjoy a wide range of music: emo rapper Juice Wrld, rock-and-roll trailblazers the Beatles and the great classical musician Beethoven.
Favorite sport (to play) or hobby: These kids enjoy lots of sports, and some couldn’t pick just one. But soccer was the high scorer. Six students prefer “the beautiful game” over basketball (4) and football (3). But art and video games also had a good showing with three votes each.
Place you would you love to visit but haven’t: Hawaii tops the list of destinations with three votes. Among the other trips on these students’ wish lists: Alaska, Cuba, Indonesia and Frankfurt, Germany.
Food you could eat every day of your life: There was no clear favorite in this category, but tacos, steak, Tastykakes, and cookies-and-cream ice cream each received two votes. Most unusual choice: plantains, a member of the banana family that’s often eaten cooked.
Favorite animal: Dogs ran away with this category. Five students picked them as their favorite. One dog lover said, “they are cute and fluffy and nice.” Two kids picked turtles, one choosing sea turtles “because they are good swimmers.” Other favorites included foxes, pandas, penguins and dragons.
Job or profession when you grow up: Half the class wants to be a professional athlete. Soccer player received three mentions, but others wanted careers in football, basketball or horseback riding. The class also could include a future chef, lawyer, graphic designer and general in the military.
World problem you would solve: Global warming or climate change was at the top of the list of problems these fourth-graders would tackle. One-third of the class mentioned it, with two eager to focus on deforestation (the clearing of large areas of trees). The coronavirus pandemic came in second, with four kids saying they would work to end it.
Person, living or dead, you admire most: Dad shares the top spot with basketball stars Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, with two votes apiece. Other kids favored historical figures, including artist Frida Kahlo, President George Washington, abolitionist Frederick Douglass and Desmond Doss. Doss was a World War II Army combat medic (a soldier who provides emergency medical treatment). He refused to carry a gun but saved the lives of dozens of men.