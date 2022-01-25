Last year was another hot one for planet Earth. It tied with 2018 for the sixth hottest year on record on Earth, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) report on global average surface temperature. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which did its own study, said 2021 was slightly warmer, pushing 2018 to the Number 7 slot. These are two United States government agencies that have been tracking temperatures for decades.