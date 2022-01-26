The group of 10 tribes that have inhabited the area for thousands of years are now responsible for protecting the land dubbed Tc’ih-Leh-Dun, or “Fish Run Place,” in the Sinkyone language.
Priscilla Hunter, chairwoman of the Sinkyone Council, said it’s fitting that they will be caretakers of the land where her people were removed or forced to flee before the forest was largely stripped for timber.
“It’s a real blessing,” said Hunter, of the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians. “It’s like a healing for our ancestors. I know our ancestors are happy. This was given to us to protect.”
The transfer marks a step in the growing “Land Back” movement to return Indigenous homelands to the descendants of those who lived there for millennia before European settlers arrived.
The league first worked with the Sinkyone Council when it transferred a 164-acre plot nearby to the group in 2012.
The league recently paid $37 million for a scenic five-mile stretch of the rugged and forbidding Lost Coast from a lumber company to protect it from logging and eventually open it to the public.
Allowing public access to the newly transferred property is not a priority because it is so remote, said Sam Hodder, president and chief executive of the league. But it serves an important puzzle piece wedged between other protected areas.
Steep hills rise and fall to a tributary of the Eel River that has steelhead trout and coho salmon. The property was last logged about 30 years ago and still has a large number of old-growth redwoods, as well as second-growth trees.
Hawk Rosales, former executive director of the council, said the new property adds a significant holding to the 4,000 acres that the group protects for cultural and ecological purposes.
More important, it recognizes the tribal group’s role in caring for lands.
“For so many decades tribal voices have been marginalized in the mainstream conservation movement,” Rosales said. “It’s only until very recently that they have been invited to participate meaningfully and to take a leadership role.”