Breyer’s departure, expected over the summer, won’t change the 6-3 conservative advantage on the court. That’s because his replacement will be nominated by Biden and almost certainly confirmed by a Senate where Democrats have a slim majority.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said Biden’s nominee “will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed.”
Republicans who changed the Senate rules during the Trump administration to allow Supreme Court justices to be confirmed with a simple majority — only 51 votes out of 100 — appeared resigned to the outcome.
Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a Republican who previously chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement: “If all Democrats hang together — which I expect they will — they have the power to replace Justice Breyer in 2022 without one Republican vote in support.”
Among the names being circulated as possible nominees are California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, prominent civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill and U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs, whom Biden has nominated to be an appeals court judge.
The president has not made a decision on a nominee, White House aides said, and is expected to take a few weeks. But he has expanded his pool of applicants by naming more Black women to the bench.
Often overshadowed by his fellow liberal Ginsburg, Breyer wrote two major opinions in support of abortion rights on a court closely divided over the issue. He also laid out his growing discomfort with the death penalty in several opinions in recent years that disagreed with the court’s majority.
In more than 27 years on the court, Breyer has been an active and cheerful questioner during oral arguments, when justices and attorneys discuss certain cases.
Early in his career, Breyer worked for the late Senator Edward Kennedy when the Massachusetts Democrat was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. That experience, Breyer said, made him a firm believer in compromise.
His time working in the Senate led to his appointment by President Jimmy Carter as a federal appeals court judge in Boston, Massachusetts, and he was confirmed with support from Democrats and Republicans. Breyer served for 14 years on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals before moving up to the Supreme Court.
His 87-9 high-court confirmation was the last with fewer than 10 Senators voting against the nominee.
Born in San Francisco, California, Breyer became an Eagle Scout as a teenager and began a stellar academic career at Stanford University, then Oxford, then Harvard Law School.
Breyer and his wife, Joanna, a psychologist, have three children — daughters Chloe and Nell and a son, Michael — and six grandchildren.