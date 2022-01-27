I know people think of the president when they think of Washington, but is Presidents a good name for a football team? Lots of football team names sound tough and almost scary: Giants, Bears, Panthers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Raiders. When I think of our recent presidents, I don’t think of folks playing rock’em, sock’em football. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are grandfathers. Even Gerald Ford — who played on the University of Michigan national championship football teams in the 1930s — was well past his playing years when he became president in 1974.