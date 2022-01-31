“And they are attempting, without any factual basis, to paint Ukraine and Western countries as the aggressors to [make up a reason to] attack,” she said.
The harsh exchanges in the Security Council came as Moscow lost an attempt to block the meeting. It was the first open session where all nations involved in the Ukraine crisis spoke publicly, even though the U.N.'s most powerful body took no action.
The Security Council is a group of 15 United Nations member countries that meet to discuss peace and security issues. There are five permanent council members: the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France. For the council to call on some or all United Nations members to act, none of the five permanent members can vote to oppose the action.
Although more high-level diplomacy is expected this week, talks between the United States and Russia have so far failed to ease tensions in the crisis, with the West saying Moscow is preparing to invade. Russia denies it has demanded that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) promise never to allow Ukraine to join the military and political alliance, stop the deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders, and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe. NATO says it would not agree to any those.
Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused the Biden administration of “whipping up tensions and rhetoric and provoking escalation.”
“You are almost pulling for this,” he said, looking at Thomas-Greenfield. “You want it to happen. You’re waiting for it to happen, as if you want to make your words become a reality.”
Nebenzia blamed the United States for Ukraine’s parliament removing the country’s then-president, Viktor Yanukovych, in 2014. Yanukovych was friendly with Russia. Nebenzia said that incident created bitterness between Ukraine and Russia.
“If they hadn’t done this, then we to date would be living in a spirit of good neighborly relations and mutual cooperation,” he said. “However, some in the West just don’t clearly like this positive scenario. What’s happening today is yet another attempt to drive a wedge between Russia and Ukraine.”
Nebenzia left the council chamber as the Ukrainian ambassador started to speak, giving his seat to his deputy.
The vote on holding an open meeting passed 10-2, with Russia and China opposed, and India, Gabon and Kenya abstaining. The vote needed nine votes to be approved.
U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement that the meeting was “a critical step in rallying the world to speak out in one voice” to reject the use of force, seek military de-escalation, support diplomacy and demand accountability from every member “to refrain from military aggression against its neighbors.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Ukraine on Tuesday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin later Monday, to urge him to “step back,” Johnson’s office said. Johnson says he is considering sending hundreds of British troops to NATO countries in the Baltic region as a show of strength.