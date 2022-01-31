The updates come from a California-based nonprofit called Unicode Consortium. Each year, the emoji subcommittee releases new emoji that will update the existing keyboard.
Jennifer Daniel, chair of the subcommittee, says that it’s not the organization coming up with these new characters, it’s the public. “It’s important for people to understand that we’re not inventing language, that it’s really the people who craft it and are inventive,” Daniel says.
The first emoji keyboard was created in Japan in the 1990s by mobile phone company designer Shigetaka Kurita. Kurita created emoji because the company offered email communications that were limited to 250 characters and emoji are only one character each but can be used to say more. Emoji have since become popular around the world — 92 percent of the online population uses them, according to data that Daniel’s subcommittee recently gathered.
“They aren’t tied to any language. They aren’t tied to any region of the world. They’re a global phenomenon,” she says.
Anyone is allowed to submit a proposal for a new emoji, and if they make a strong enough case, Unicode will accept it. “We do get proposals in lots of different languages from around the world,” says Daniel. If your proposal is successful, it can take up to two years to create and release the new emoji.
The process does not simply involve coming up with something that doesn’t have an emoji representing it. You might need the help of a parent, a teacher or your classmates to create a successful proposal. (Submit ideas at unicode.org/emoji/proposals.html.) An emoji idea has to meet certain criteria. These criteria include its distinctness, whether it can be used with existing emoji and whether it can have multiple meanings.
The popular face with “tears of joy” emoji, for example, is easy to identify, which makes it distinct. You can pair it with many other emoji to convey how you are feeling. Additionally, this emoji has adopted many meanings.
“Since the 10 years in the standard, we have anecdotally seen people use it from being really sad to being really proud,” Daniel says of the crying emoji. “A lot of it has to do with the evolution of slang.” For example, someone saying, “I’m crying,” doesn’t only mean they’re sad but could also mean they find something funny!
Kids today are very familiar with emoji and how to use them. As the keyboard has acquired more than 3,600 emoji characters, it has been young people figuring out how to bend the accepted definitions of these text aides to create something more.
“They became more and more comfortable and confident using emoji, which means they’re more willing to take risks,” Daniel says of younger generations who grew up with the keyboard.
“I love seeing people go, ‘you know what, the skull emoji doesn’t mean goth anymore. That means I’m laughing so hard, I have died,’” she says, “That requires imagination.”
Fun facts
- The word emoji comes from the Japanese language. “E” means picture, “mo” means write and “ji” means character.
- The flexed biceps emoji is the most-used body part emoji, a subcategory that excludes hands.
- The most-used animal emoji is the butterfly.
- The least popular category of emoji is flags.
- Once an emoji is encoded, it cannot be undone. It’s in the keyboard forever!