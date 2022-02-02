According to folklore, spring would come early if he didn’t see his shadow.
The event took place virtually last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, depriving the community, which is about an hour’s drive from Pittsburgh, of a boost from tourists. It was streamed live and seen by more than 15,000 viewers worldwide at one point. About 150 cardboard cutouts of fans were there to “watch.”
The annual event has its origin in a German legend about a furry rodent.
According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted a long winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organizers said.
Phil’s record isn’t very good for accurately predicting spring’s arrival, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). His prediction has been correct only 4 of the past 10 years, the organization reported.
Punxsutawney Phil may be the most famous groundhog seer but he’s certainly not the only one, and one competitor disagreed with his prediction. New York City’s Staten Island Chuck expects an early spring, according to the Staten Island district attorney.