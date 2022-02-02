So the 2022 Games may not be the fun, bring-the-world-together sports event of past Olympics. It will be more like a birthday party where the guests are instructed to leave their present, sit in the corner, eat one piece of cake and go home.
Many outstanding athletes, however, will be competing in 109 events. My guess is that spectacular performances will make even these Games special.
Team USA has lots of potential medal winners. Skier Mikaela Shiffrin has won three medals (including two gold) in the past two Olympics. She will be a threat to win in any event she skis in China.
The United States is super strong in snowboarding. X Games legend Shaun White is appearing in his last Olympics. He is hoping to add to his collection of three Olympic gold medals in the halfpipe.
Chloe Kim is the defending gold medalist in the women’s halfpipe. Anything can happen in an event where boarders fly high and do daredevil tricks on slick ice, but Kim is a favorite.
Jamie Anderson, who has won 21 medals in the Winter X Games, will compete in the slopestyle event, where she navigates a tricky course of railings and jumps. Anderson also has a chance to medal in the big air event, in which snowboarders fly high and do heart-pounding tricks while airborne.
Americans are not usually strong in cross-country skiing, but Jessie Diggins has won on the international circuit and could medal in some of the women’s events at these Games.
Figure skaters are the stars of any Winter Olympics. Nathan Chen is definitely a star. He is a three-time world champion and one of the favorites to medal in the men’s competition.
Kamila Valieva of Russia, who’s 15 years old, is the favorite in the women’s event. She is only one of dozens of great international athletes participating in Beijing. Alexis Pinturault (France) is probably the world’s best all-around skier. Johannes Thingnes Boe (Norway) dominates the biathlon, a sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.
These Winter Olympics will be different because of the coronavirus pandemic and China being the host country. But the athletes will be there, and they make the Games worth watching.
Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He is the author of 27 sports books for kids. His latest book is “Hardcourt: Stories From 75 Years of the National Basketball Association.”