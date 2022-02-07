Kids are invited to submit an original poem related to spring. It could be about what it means to you or about a memory related to the season. It could be about one image or many. The poem can be in any form — sonnet, haiku, limerick or whatever — but must not be longer than 100 words. And most important, it must be your work. Some or all of it can’t be copied from a book, or the Internet or anywhere else.
A panel of judges will select as many as 10 to publish April 26 in the printed KidsPost and at the website kidspost.com. The writers of the poems chosen for publication will receive a poetry-theme prize package.
So get writing! We look forward to experiencing spring through your words.
Contest rules
- The contest is open to kids ages 6 to 14 who live in the United States or Canada.
- Each child may submit only one poem. One submission form may be used for two children or students.
- Poems must be original and not previously published.
- Poems can be illustrated, but that is not required.
- Entries will be judged on creativity and form. The writer’s age will be taken into consideration.
- Each poem should have a title, which is not included in the 100-word limit.
- The deadline to submit is March 23.
- An adult (a parent, guardian or teacher) must send us your entry. The adult should fill out the form online at wapo.st/KidsPost_Poetry_2022. A teacher can give permission for an entire class to participate.
- Send Email contest questions to kidspost@washpost.com.