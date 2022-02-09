“We find it in the deepest ocean trenches, at the sea surface and in Arctic sea ice,” said biologist Melanie Bergmann, co-author of the study, which was published Tuesday.

Some regions — such as the Mediterranean, East China and Yellow seas — already contain dangerous levels of plastic, while others risk becoming increasingly polluted in the future, the study found.

The authors concluded that almost every species in the ocean has been affected by plastic pollution and that it’s harming important ecosystems such as coral reefs and mangroves.

As plastic breaks down into ever-smaller pieces it also enters the marine food chain, being ingested by marine life of all sizes, from huge whales to turtles to tiny plankton.

Getting the plastic out of the water is nearly impossible, so policymakers should focus on preventing more of it from entering the oceans, Bergmann said.

Some of the studies showed that even if this were to happen today, the amount of marine microplastic would increase for decades, she said.

Matthew MacLeod, a professor of environmental science at Stockholm University who was not involved in the report, said it appeared to be a sound review of existing studies, focused on the effects of plastic pollution.

“The part that can (and will) be argued about is whether there is enough evidence to warrant aggressive action (such as what is advocated in this report) that will certainly disrupt current practices for plastic production, use and disposal,” he said.

MacLeod was involved in a separate study that also recently concluded that immediate measures are required because of the possible global impacts.

Heike Vesper of WWF said while consumers can help reduce plastic pollution by changing their behavior, governments have to step up and share the burden of tackling the problem.