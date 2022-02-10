This year’s game on Sunday should be a good one. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams look evenly matched.

Both teams have terrific quarterbacks. Joe Burrow of the Bengals was the second-highest-rated passer in the National Football League (NFL) during the 2021 season. Matthew Stafford of the Rams was rated Number 6. Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns. Burrow was close with 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Both Burrow and Stafford, however, throw interceptions. Stafford led the NFL in passing miscues with 17, while Burrow was not far behind with 14. A key to Super Bowl LVI (56) may be which quarterback can avoid those turnovers.

Both teams have superstar receivers. Cooper Kupp of the Rams caught an unbelievable 145 passes (the second most in NFL history) for 1,947 yards. But the Bengals have rookie sensation Ja’Marr Chase (who has a great last name for a wide receiver). Chase is a threat to go all the way anytime he catches the ball. He scored 13 touchdowns on 81 catches.

The teams also have dependable kickers. Matt Gay of the Rams missed only two field goal tries this season out of 34 attempts. The Bengals’ Evan McPherson missed five but made 9 out of 11 from beyond 50 yards.

The offenses of the Bengals and the Rams are so evenly matched that the teams scored the same number of points during the 2021 season: 460.

The defenses are close too. The Rams’ defense was ranked 17th among the NFL’s 32 teams for yards allowed per game with 344.9. The Bengals were ranked 18th with 350.8 yards.

The only category in which I could find a big difference between the two teams is sacks (that’s when the quarterback is tackled for a loss). The Bengals allowed opponents to sack Burrow a league-worst 51 times. The Rams allowed teams to sack Stafford 30 times.

That may be a problem for the Bengals, because the Rams have Aaron Donald. The all-pro defensive tackle is a one-man wrecking crew who could make things very uncomfortable for Burrow.

This year’s NFL playoffs have been super exciting. The final two minutes of the Buffalo-Kansas City matchup, in which the teams combined for 25 points, was the best finish to a football game I have ever seen.

Can Super Bowl LVI be another classic? The teams are certainly close.