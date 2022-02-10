“They can keep talking about it all they want because it really shaped me into the individual that I am,” Jacobellis said. “It kept me hungry and really kept me fighting in this sport.”

Snowboard teammate Chloe Kim, 21, won gold in the women’s halfpipe, the same event she won in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games. Competitors have three opportunities to perform tricks as they zigzag across the 600-foot-long halfpipe. Kim’s best performance was her first, which included two 1080-degree spins in the air (that’s three times around).

But Kim said she wasn’t confident going into that day’s competition.

“I was just was so proud of myself. I had the worst practice ever,” she said. “I probably landed my run twice when I’m used to landing it eight times. That kind of puts you in a weird head space.”

Nathan Chen, a favorite in the men’s individual figure skating event, lived up to expectations Thursday by earning a gold. Chen, who is 22, was an Olympian in 2018 but finished fifth in the competition after making several mistakes in his short program. This year, his short program earned him a record-setting 113.97 points.

“Everything is still a whirlwind. But I never thought I’d actually be able to make this happen, so to be able to just have this opportunity was amazing,” Chen said.

The United States also won gold in the mixed team aerials event in with a team of Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld. In this freestyle skiing event, competitors ski off a ramp, flipping and twisting in the air, and must land balanced on their skis. Lillis was given the highest score of any trick in the finals, helping the U.S. team move ahead of the Chinese.