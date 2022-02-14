The first lady will also take the group to the North Lawn to see her Valentine’s Day installation: hand-painted, wooden artwork in the shapes of the Bidens’ puppy, Commander, and cat, Willow. There’s also a separate heart-shaped cutout inscribed with a Bible verse: “Three things will last forever — faith, hope and love — and the greatest of these is love.”

Students in both of Diasgranados’s second-grade classes designed two Valentine’s Day hearts using a template and instructions provided by the first lady’s office.

Each student was asked to use words that reflect her values in their designs: compassion, courage, family, gratitude, healing, hope, kindness, love, peace, strength and unity.

The hearts have been strung together and are hanging in a window just inside the entrance to the East Wing, along with three large red hearts placed on the floor that say “hope,” “healing” and “love,” according to a photograph provided by the first lady’s office.

She signed the “healing” heart with “Love, Jill.”