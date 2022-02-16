“Make no mistake: Sea level rise is upon us,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, director of NOAA’s National Ocean Service.

The projected increase is alarming given that in the 20th century, seas along the Atlantic Ocean coast rose at the fastest clip in 2,000 years.

LeBoeuf warned that the cost will be high, pointing out that much of the U.S. economy and 40 percent of the population are along the coasts.

However, the worst of the long-term sea level rise from the melting of ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland probably won’t kick in until after 2100, said ocean service oceanographer William Sweet, the report’s lead author.

Warmer water expands, and the melting ice sheets and glaciers add more water to the worlds’ oceans.

Sea level rises more in some places than others because of sinking land, currents and water from ice melt. The United States will get slightly more sea level rise than the global average. And the greatest rise in the nation will be on the Gulf and East coasts, while the West Coast and Hawaii will be hit less than average, Sweet said.

For example, between now and 2060, there may be almost 25 inches of sea level rise in Galveston, Texas, and just under two feet in St. Petersburg, Florida, while only nine inches in Seattle, Washington, and 14 inches in Los Angeles, California, the report said.

While higher seas cause much more damage when storms such as hurricanes hit the coasts, they are becoming a problem even on sunny days.

Cities such as Miami Beach, Florida; Annapolis, Maryland; and Norfolk, Virginia, already get a few minor “nuisance” floods a year during high tides, but those will be replaced by several “moderate” floods a year by mid-century, ones that cause property damage, the researchers said.