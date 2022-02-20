Favorite author and favorite book: Rachel Renee Russell and Dr. Seuss (Theodor Seuss Geisel) earned two votes each, the most of any author. Four students chose Russell’s Dork Diaries series as their favorite books. Other favorites included Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson series, Holly Goldberg Sloan’s “Counting by 7s” and the Wings of Fire series by Tui T. Sutherland.

Favorite singer or musician: Two students chose Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and star of “Hamilton” the musical, as their favorite musician. Other favorites included Halsey, Olivia Rodrigo and Troy Andrews, better known as Trombone Shorty.

Favorite animal: It’s a win for man’s best friend. Eight kids chose dogs as their favorite. Panda, probably the giant variety, was second with two votes. Hamster, bearded dragon, mountain lion and arthropleura also made the list. What’s an arthropleura, you may be wondering. It’s a type of millipede that lived about 300 million years ago.

Favorite sport (to play) or hobby: Soccer edged basketball, four votes to three, to top this category. Third place went to baseball, with two votes. Among the hobbies mentioned: reading, scootering, making bracelets and sleeping.

Place you would you love to visit but haven’t: Hawaii was the clear winner with seven votes. New York was a distant second place with two. Other desired destinations included California, Alaska, England and the Cook Islands, a group of 15 islands in the South Pacific. These kids would spend about 13 hours in a plane to get there!

Food you could eat every day of your life: Doughnuts every day! That’s what three of these fourth-graders told us. Second place was a three-way tie: rice, salad and cinnamon rolls. The most unusual choice: persimmon, a fruit that looks like an orangy tomato but tastes sweet.

Job or profession when you grow up: A lot of these students aim for STEAM careers (those in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics). Marine biologist and doctor topped the list, with three votes each. Two kids mentioned artist. Students also chose mechanical engineer, forensic scientist, game developer and zookeeper.

World problem you would solve: Three kids said they would work on world hunger. Two mentioned reducing pollution. The students noted several other problems they would tackle, including racism, sexism, global warming, cancer and the coronavirus.