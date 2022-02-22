For weeks, Western countries have been bracing for an invasion as Russia positioned an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of neighboring Ukraine. They warned an attack would cause massive casualties, energy shortages in Europe and economic chaos around the globe — and promised swift and severe sanctions if it materialized.

On Monday, Putin announced that Russia recognized the independence of two areas of eastern Ukraine that have been under control of rebels loyal to Russia. The Ukrainian military has fought the rebels in a conflict that has killed more than 14,000 people since 2014. Putin’s government said Tuesday that recognition extends even to the large parts now held by Ukrainian forces.

Putin’s move to recognize the territories’ independence opened the door for him to formalize his hold on them and send forces in, though Ukraine and its Western allies have charged Russian troops have been fighting there for years. Russia denies that.

Condemnation from around the world was quick. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would consider breaking diplomatic ties with Russia, and his government ordered its ambassador to Russia to come home.

The Russian government hasn’t confirmed any troop deployments to the rebel east, saying it will depend on the security situation. Vladislav Brig, a member of the separatist local council in Donetsk, told reporters that the Russian troops had moved in, but more senior rebel leaders didn’t confirm that.

Russia has long denied it has any plans to invade Ukraine, instead blaming the United States and its allies for the crisis and describing Ukraine’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a military alliance, as a threat to Russia. Putin repeated those accusations in an hour-long televised speech Monday.