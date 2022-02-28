A key player in the struggle is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). NATO is a political and military alliance of 30 mostly European nations. The United States and Canada belong to NATO. Ukraine and Russia do not.

The heart of the NATO alliance is Article 5, an agreement that an armed attack on one member will be viewed as an attack on all, and that they will defend one another.

Ukraine has made a bid to join NATO, which Putin opposes. He doesn’t want a sixth NATO country bordering Russia or its separate Kaliningrad territory and threatening his hold on power. He has demanded that NATO agree to never admit Ukraine, which the alliance has refused to do.

NATO’s top official called Russia’s invasion a “brutal act of war” and “senseless.” Although Ukraine is not a member, NATO has sent troops and weapons to its member nations closest to Ukraine. In addition, the United States, Germany and other member countries have imposed economic restraints, called sanctions, to punish Russia.

With Russian troops fighting in Ukraine and deployed in nearby Belarus, the risk for NATO has increased “enormously,” said Ian Lesser, a NATO expert with the German Marshall Fund of the United States. He said the situation could make it harder for the alliance to defend its eastern edge.

Here is a look at NATO in a changing world: