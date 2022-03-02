It was a notable show of unity after a long year of bitterness between Biden’s Democratic coalition and the Republican opposition.

Biden’s 62-minute speech, which was split between attention to war abroad and worries at home — reflected the same balancing act he faces in his presidency. He must help build the resolve of the United States’ allies against Russia’s aggression while tending to inflation, coronavirus pandemic fatigue and poll results showing that many Americans don’t approve of his leadership.

The president highlighted the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and a newly re-energized Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through punishments (sanctions). He acknowledged costs to the American economy but warned that without consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression would not be contained to Ukraine.

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden said. “They keep moving. And the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

Biden outlined plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of child care and elder care on workers.

“Too many families are struggling to keep up with the bills,” Biden said. “Inflation is robbing them of the gains they might otherwise feel. I get it. That’s why my top priority is getting prices under control.”

In one sign of national progress on the pandemic, Biden entered the House chamber without a mask, as coronavirus cases decline and new federal guidance tries to nudge the public back to pre-pandemic activities.

Biden used his remarks to highlight the progress from a year ago — with the majority of the U.S. population now vaccinated and millions more people at work — but also acknowledged that the job is not done.

“I have come to report on the State of the Union,” Biden said. “And my report is this: The State of the Union is strong — because you, the American people, are strong. We are stronger today than we were a year ago. And we will be stronger a year from now than we are today.”