Why is Norway so good at the Winter Olympics? One reason is obvious. Winters are long and cold in Norway, which is much farther north than any U.S. state except Alaska. Many Norwegians participate in Winter Olympic sports such as Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and ski jumping.

Some of the reasons for Norway’s success, however, are less obvious and should make everyone — adults and kids — think about youth sports in America.

First, Norway emphasizes the idea that everyone should participate. They have a Children’s Rights in Sport document that guarantees every child access to high-quality opportunities in athletics.

This promise is more than words on a page. Norway funds more than 11,000 youth sports centers, where 93 percent of the country’s kids participate in sports.

Compare that with the United States, where youth sports participation is much lower. The Aspen Institute, a group that studies many important issues, estimates that about 56 percent of American kids ages 6 to 17 participate in sports.

One reason that fewer kids participate is that many youth sports in the United States are expensive. Studies show that kids whose families have higher-than-average incomes are almost twice as likely to participate in sports than kids from lower-income families.

Norway is different from the United States in another way. Norwegians do not rank youth athletes before age 13. In most youth games, they don’t even keep score. They think that through age 12, kids should focus on playing sports for fun.

Compare that with the United States, where kids try out for travel teams at younger ages and often don’t make the cut. This month, the U.S.A. Track & Field National Youth Indoor Championships will have a division for 7- and 8-year-olds. There is even a 7U World Basketball Championship sponsored by the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). That means 6-year-olds compete!

Maybe it’s time for the United States to learn some lessons about youth sports from Norway. Americans can start by funding more places where all kids can play and not holding sports championships for kids younger than 12.

Those changes may make youth sports more fun. And we might even win more Olympic medals.