“Providing evacuation routes into the arms of the country that is currently destroying yours is a nonsense,” said James Cleverly, Britain’s minister for Europe.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned that the offer was a “trap” that could possibly lead to more bombing in Ukraine.

Le Drian referred to Russia’s history of bombing and then offering humanitarian corridors in the past. He mentioned Aleppo in Syria and Grozny, Chechnya, as examples. He said in such cases Russia’s proposal of establishing humanitarian corridors actually led to more bombings after negotiations failed.

“We must not fall into traps,” Le Drian said Monday after a meeting of European ministers.

Two previous cease-fires hardly got off the ground before Ukrainian officials said continued Russian shelling made them meaningless. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians remain trapped; some have died while trying to flee.