The furry friends-to-be traveled aboard a “Pilots to the Rescue” flight from the Guiding Eyes for the Blind headquarters in Yorktown Heights, New York, where they were born and spent the first two months of their lives with their moms and siblings.

Although the dogs have been bred for health and temperament, it will require the expertise of the volunteer “puppy raisers” in Maryland to transform the excitable, wiggly youngsters into well-trained, well-mannered and well-socialized dogs.

Kids can volunteer as puppy raisers, but they must have a parent’s support for transportation and backup care, according to Guiding Eyes.

The process will involve 14 to 16 months of weekly classes and evaluations. Training starts with the basics: name recognition, manners and commands such as “sit” and “down.” More complex commands are taught before the puppies are introduced to the world by the raisers and the raisers’ families.

Cindy Tait, a Chesapeake Bay-area manager for Guiding Eyes for the Blind’s Puppy Program, and others keep an eye on the training and help with problems along the way.

Once a solid, loving foundation is in place, puppies leave their raisers and return to the Guiding Eyes training center in New York for formal guide-dog training. The dogs ultimately demonstrate whether they will become a guide for the blind, a different kind of service dog or someone’s pet.

Denali is one of four older puppies placed aboard a return flight to Guiding Eyes in New York the day the recruits arrived in Maryland. Tait had tears in her eyes as she watched puppy raiser Carolyn Schaefer say goodbye to the yellow lab and walk him to the plane.

“This is the hard part,” Tait said. But knowing that a guide dog has the power to help people softens the blow, she said.