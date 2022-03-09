Here are three National Park Service facilities in Washington that provide snapshots of our nation’s history and a chance to learn and experience some outdoor — and indoor — treasures.

Fort Stevens

The only Civil War battle in Washington was fought at Fort Stevens, built on an eight-acre farm owned by a free African American woman named Elizabeth Proctor Thomas. To protect the capital, Union forces built 68 forts and 93 batteries on private property. Like many other farmers in the District, Thomas lost her home and barn to this effort. Her livestock fed the Union troops. Her orchard was destroyed.

Nonetheless, Fort Stevens helped save the city when Confederate General Jubal Early attacked it with 15,000 soldiers on July 11, 1864. A meager band of injured Union soldiers, quartermaster employees and militia volunteers held off the attack until reinforcements arrived the next day. The Confederate troops were just 100 yards away when they were rebuffed. President Abraham Lincoln visited Fort Stevens during the battle and is the only sitting president to come under direct fire from an enemy combatant.

See the stone monument that marks where Lincoln watched the battle. Touch the remaining cannons, and see the magazine, built from Thomas’s cellar, where ammunition was kept. Her great-great niece tell her story in an online video at wapo.st/Elizabeth-Proctor-Thomas.

Where: 13th and Quackenbos streets in Northwest Washington

How much: Free

For more information: Visit wapo.st/dcparks

Ford’s Theatre

On April 14, 1865, President Lincoln was fatally shot at this theater by actor John Wilkes Booth, a supporter of the Confederacy. Ford’s Theatre includes four buildings: the theater, where Lincoln was attending a play when he was shot; a museum; the Petersen house, where the wounded president received medical care; and an aftermath exhibit, about what happened after Lincoln died. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, only the theater and museum are open, but you can take a virtual tour.

Whether you visit in-person or online, you can see the decorated box where Lincoln and his wife sat the night he was attacked and where Booth stabbed Major Henry Rathbone as he tried to stop Booth’s escape. See how far the assassin leaped from the box to the stage to get away. Look for the 157-year-old nick in the wood that Booth’s boot spur made when he jumped.

Where: 511 10th Street in Northwest Washington. Metro: Gallery Place/Chinatown or Metro Center.

When: Open Wednesday to Monday. Historic site tours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last tour at 4 p.m. Face masks are required.

How much: Admission is free, but advanced tickers are recommended. There is a $3 charge per person for reservations, which fill quickly.

For more information: Call 888-616-0270 or visit the theater’s website.

Theodore Roosevelt Island

The park, a memorial to the 26th U.S. president, is an island in the Potomac River. As a lover of the outdoors, Roosevelt used his authority to protect public lands and wildlife. He created the U.S. Forest Service, 150 national forests, five national parks, 18 national monuments and many other areas of protected public land. Walk the 1.5-mile Swamp Trail or the .3-mile Woods Trail that passes by fountains and a statue of Roosevelt. Or learn how to become a junior ranger. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Where: The parking lot is accessible from the northbound lanes of the George Washington Parkway between Theodore Roosevelt Bridge and Key Bridge. Metro: Rosslyn.

When: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily