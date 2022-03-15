This wasn’t a meal for family or friends, however. LaRue and classmates Katelyn Cherbas, Ellie Leichtman and Norah Talbot-Lilly were trying to win the 10th Annual Real Food for Kids Culinary Challenge. Teams representing D.C.-area middle schools and high schools were invited to plan and cook a healthy, inexpensive meal that could be served in a school cafeteria. This year’s meal also had to be plant-based with half the ingredients grown in the region.

The Kenmore team, one of six at the March 5 competition, put finishing touches on its meal in the kitchens at Fairfax County’s Hayfield Secondary School. A panel of judges was waiting in a nearby room to taste their creations.

Ellie Whiteman, one of four competitors from Franklin Middle School in Chantilly, helped ready her team’s Vegejita Wrapadilla. She was impressed with what all the teams created.

“I think the quality of our meals is much better” than what’s served at school, Ellie said. But she knows the difficulties that school officials face. “It’s so much easier to [feed a lot of kids] with premade things that they can just heat up, ” she said.

Even at home, parents can’t always prepare nutritious, tasty food.

Ivonne Clarios, a Herndon High School student and challenge competitor, said her family doesn’t usually have time to cook something new for her, her siblings and cousins. “It’s very hard to open them up to new things,” Ivonne said of her siblings. But she was pleasantly surprised with their reaction to her team’s Tropical Stir-Fry. “They loved it,” she said. “So I’d like to make it at home for them.”

Dahlia Baht, a Takoma Park Middle School student who won last year’s contest and helped judge this year’s contest, said kids at her school often choose unhealthy but familiar foods at home and in the cafeteria.

“I think most of my friends aren’t used to eating anything healthy, so they won’t eat anything but lettuce,” Dahlia said. “If there’s even kale or arugula, those flavors just put them off.”

Dietary guidelines from the federal government call for “a variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fat-free and low-fat dairy products, a variety of protein foods, and oils,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But many kids and teens don’t have a diet that follows those recommendations.

Real Food for Kids organizers hope their challenge will inspire kids to think about improving their eating habits and get involved in what’s served in their school cafeterias. Coming up with something tasty for less than $2.70 per serving isn’t easy. For the Kenmore team, which won the competition, it involved a lot of experimentation, said Mischa Bilanchone, the teacher who worked with the team.

“When we were doing the first [versions] of the recipe, everything seemed bland,” Bilanchone said. “We didn’t want to over-season, and we didn’t want to add too much additional salt” to the quiche.

That led the team to add low-sodium chicken broth and toast the quinoa before adding the filling to the quiche, both of which Bilanchone said were critical to taking their dish up a notch in flavor.