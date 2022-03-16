What’s your favorite part of spring? Maybe it’s the weather warming up after a long winter. Or watching the flowers bloom. Or perhaps it’s the sun setting later every day, making it brighter for longer.

Whatever you imagine when you think of spring — flowers, rain, wind, clouds or sunshine — draw your idea on paper so we can see it! If your art fits with the daily weather forecast, we will consider using it in KidsPost.

Here are a few guidelines:

⋅ Kids must be ages 5 to 13.

⋅ Bright colors work best.

⋅ You can use paints, markers or whatever art supplies you have.

⋅ Try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page.

A parent, guardian or teacher must give permission for your drawing to be used. Have that person fill out our online form, which you can find at wapo.st/kidspostweatherart. Look for your art Monday through Thursday in the print KidsPost and in the online photo gallery at wapo.st/weatherartgallery.