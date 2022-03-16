Here are a few guidelines:
⋅ Kids must be ages 5 to 13.
⋅ Bright colors work best.
⋅ You can use paints, markers or whatever art supplies you have.
⋅ Try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page.
A parent, guardian or teacher must give permission for your drawing to be used. Have that person fill out our online form, which you can find at wapo.st/kidspostweatherart. Look for your art Monday through Thursday in the print KidsPost and in the online photo gallery at wapo.st/weatherartgallery.