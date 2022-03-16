What is Down syndrome?

Most babies are born with 23 pairs of chromosomes. Babies with Down syndrome have an extra piece — or even a whole copy — of their 21st chromosome. This extra genetic material affects a person’s physical and mental abilities.

A child with Down syndrome may have lower muscle tone, which means they may have to work a long time to learn to walk and pronounce words. It may take them longer than other kids to learn to read and write. Regardless, people with Down syndrome have become clothing designers, chefs and entrepreneurs. They have walked the runway in fashion shows and entered grueling sports competitions.

The athlete

In 2020, Chris Nikic became the first person with Down syndrome to finish an Ironman triathlon. He swam 2.4 miles, bicycled 112 miles and ran 26.2 miles. Chris credits his success to his dad, whom he describes as his best friend, and to his training philosophy. “You’ve got to work hard,” he says. “No excuses, no limits.”

The 23-year-old lives near Orlando, Florida, and trains with Special Olympics coach Daniel Grieb. Nikic eats healthy meals, including his favorite burrito bowls from Chipotle. “I get this loaded bowl with extra rice, extra beans, extra chicken, extra veggies, extra queso, salsa and guacamole,” he says.

In October, Nikic plans to compete in the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

When he’s not training, Nikic likes to hang out with friends and family, play golf and attend Miami Heat basketball games with his sister. His advice to others with Down syndrome: “Have a smart dream.”

The entrepreneur

Nate Simon, 21, of Chicago, Illinois, created his own clothing line last year. Called 21 Pineapples, it features his designs on T-shirts, hats, hoodies and Hawaiian shirts. The words on some items say “Be a good human”; others say “One word. Love.” His brand received a boost from country music star Mark Wills, whom Simon met in Nashville, Tennessee. Wills posted an Instagram photo of himself playing guitar in a Be a Good Human T-shirt.

“I’m spreading kindness and love,” Simon says of his work as a designer and model.

Simon wants people to know that his friends with Down syndrome need positivity and love and that everyone should be treated equally regardless of their abilities. He attends a work-training program during the day, with the goal of becoming a barista. When he’s not working, Simon likes to hang out with his best friend — his mom — and play golf with a Special Olympics team.

The advocate

Abigail Adams, known on social media as “Abigail the Advocate,” wants others to know that people with Down syndrome have incredible abilities. She works as an actor, model and public speaker.

“An advocate is a teacher and a friend,” she says. “I love inspiring people.”

Adams urges other people with Down syndrome to have confidence in their goals. This year she’s competing as a swimmer and triathlete in the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, not far from her home in Longwood, Florida. She’s also launching a makeup company called Shimma. Still, she wants people to know that despite her busy public life, she likes the same things that other young women enjoy.

“I like hanging out with my friends, and my boyfriend, and my family,” she says.

Other notable young people with Down syndrome

Kennedy Garcia — Model and actress

Sujeet Desai — Musician

Karen Gaffney — Long-distance swimmer and public speaker

John Tucker — Actor and musician