We plan to feature one class in grades 2 through 7 each month of the school year. If you would like your class to be considered, ask your teacher to download our questionnaire at wapo.st/ClassofKidsPost2021, have students fill it out and send it, with a class picture, to kidspost@­washpost.com. Classes chosen receive a KidsPost Chesapeake Bay poster or Journey to Space poster, a KidsPost pencil for each student and a selection of books. Teachers interested in learning more about Kids­Post can sign up for our weekly email newsletter at wapo.st/kidspostteachers.

Favorite author and favorite book: These students are big Harry Potter fans. Ten said J.K. Rowling is their favorite author, and nine chose one of the books in the series as their top pick. (“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” had the most votes, with three.) Jules Verne, a French writer from the 1800s, came in second place with five votes. His novel “Around the World in 80 Days” earned four votes. Other favorite authors included Serena Valentino, Makoto Shinkai and Chris Colfer.

Favorite singer or musician: Rap is the most popular music among theseventh-graders. French rappers Ninho and Soprano earned four votes apiece, and XXXTentacion received two. Other favorite musicians included Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Norwegian singer Aurora.

Favorite animal: Cats and dogs were almost the only animals mentioned in this popularity contest. Dogs won, 13 votes to 10, because they are “intelligent,” “friendly,” “cute” and “love playing,” the students said. Rabbits were a distant third with two votes.

Favorite sport (to play) or hobby: These kids love to dance. Five chose it as their favorite hobby. Soccer and cooking/baking tied for second place with three votes each. The sports with two votes included gymnastics, horseback riding, basketball and badminton.

Place you would you love to visit but haven’t: Canada was the destination with the most votes. But if we add the votes for New York and those for “USA,” the United States would share the first-place spot. Maldives, a group of islands in the Indian Ocean, followed with three votes.

Food you could eat every day of your life: Noodles scored a narrow victory in this category with three votes. Tied for second were hamburger, doughnuts, pancakes, tacos, pizza, coconut and raclette, a dish of a Swiss cheese that is served melted with boiled potatoes and often ham, tiny pickles and baby onions.

Job or profession when you grow up: These seventh-graders came up with more than a dozen interesting professions. Those receiving two votes were veterinarian, baker, soccer player, architect, shop owner and doctor.

World problem you would solve: Racism and bullying were the problems these students would most like to tackle. They received six votes apiece. Three students each mentioned working to end animal abuse and covid-19.