Tuesday’s hearing was the first of two days of questioning after Jackson and the 22 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee gave opening statements Monday. On Thursday, the committee will hear from legal experts before an eventual vote to move her nomination to the full Senate for debate.

In her 12-minute statement, Jackson didn’t mention specific cases but told the committee that she would “apply the laws to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath,” if she were to become a Supreme Court justice.

Democratic leaders hope for Republican support, but they can confirm her without it. Vice President Kamala Harris would cast a tiebreaking vote if all 50 Democratic senators vote to confirm Jackson and all 50 Republicans vote against.

President Joe Biden chose Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in American history. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire this summer after 28 years on the court.