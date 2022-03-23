The international community has been urging Taliban leaders to open schools. A statement by the ministry earlier in the week urged “all students” to come to school.

Thomas West, U.S. special representative to Afghanistan, tweeted his “shock and deep disappointment” about the decision, calling it “a betrayal of public commitments to the Afghan people and the international community.”

The decision to postpone a return of girls going to school in higher levels appeared to be a concession to the Taliban’s rural and deeply tribal supporters, many of whom are reluctant to send their daughters to school.

The decision to cancel the return of girls to school came late Tuesday night, said Waheedullah Hashmi, a government spokesman.

“It was late last night that we received word from our leadership that schools will stay closed for girls,” Hashmi said. “We don’t say they will be closed forever.”

The surprise decision also comes as the movement’s leadership has been summoned to southern Kandahar by Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhunzada amid reports of a Cabinet shake-up, according to an Afghan leader who is also a member of the leadership council. He spoke on the condition of anonymity, because he was not authorized to speak to the media. He said it is possible some of the senior interim Cabinet positions could changed.

There have been persistent reports since the Taliban swept to power in August of differences among the senior leadership. Some reportedly want to see a greater engagement with the world and while staying true to their Islamic beliefs be less harsh than when they last ruled Afghanistan, banning women from work and girls from schools.

Television is allowed in Afghanistan today, unlike in the past, and women are not required to wear the burqa, which covers the face, hair and body. They must wear the traditional hijab, which covers their heads. Women have also returned to some jobs.

The Taliban was driven from power in 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition for protecting al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and returned to power after the United States’ departure last August.

Girls have been banned from school beyond sixth grade in most of the country since the Taliban’s return. In the capital, Kabul, private schools and universities have operated uninterrupted.

“The leadership hasn't decided when or how they will allow girls to return to school,” Hashmi said. While he accepted that urban centers are mostly supportive of girls education, much of rural Afghanistan is opposed, particularly in tribal Pashtun regions.

In some rural areas a brother will disown a brother in the city if he finds out that he is letting his daughters go to school,” said Hashimi, who said the Taliban leadership is trying to decide how to open education for older girls countrywide.

Most members of the Taliban are ethnic Pashtuns. In their sweep through the country last year, other ethnics groups such as Uzbeks and Tajiks in the north of the country either joined the fight to give the Taliban its victory or simply chose not to fight.