Last month, NASA looked at a much closer star with 18 images from its mirror segments.

Scientists said they were giddy as they watched the latest test photos arrive. NASA’s test image was aimed at a star 100 times fainter than the human eye can see — 2,000 light-years away. A light-year is nearly 6 trillion miles.

The shape of Webb’s mirrors and its filters made the shimmering star look more red and spiky, but the background stole the show.

“You can’t help but see those thousands of galaxies behind it. Really gorgeous,” said Jane Rigby, Webb operations project scientist.

Those galaxies are several billions of years old. Eventually scientists hope Webb will see so faraway and back in time that it will be only “a couple hundred million years after the Big Bang,” she said.

The first science images won’t come until late June or early July.