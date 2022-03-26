The animal now rests in a small cage beside Zlata’s bed in a school that has been converted into a field hospital operated by medical workers from Israel. The girl and her family hope to join friends in Germany if they can arrange the paperwork that allows her father to cross the border with them.

“I want peace for all Ukraine,” the girl said, shyly.

The United Nations children’s agency says half of the country’s children, or 4.3 million of an estimated 7.5 million, have fled their homes, including about 1.8 million refugees who have left the country.

The children are everywhere, curled up amid suitcases in train stations, humanitarian aid tents, evacuation convoys. It is one of the largest such displacements since World War II.

Zlata’s mother, Natalia, folded her hands in prayer and was close to tears. Thursday marked a month of war, and she can hardly take it anymore.

“I ask for help for our children and the elderly,” the mother said.

She recalled the escape from their community of Bila Tserkva. As Russian planes flew overhead, aiming for the local military base, the family decided to run. They found shelter for a week in a cold, damp basement in a village. The girl’s family struggled to assist her and keep her calm, since her heart condition requires constant care.

The family had few options, without friends and family to call on for help along the road west toward Poland and safety. Eventually they tried to shelter with someone the girl’s grandmother knew, but the sounds of airplanes and air-raid sirens followed them.

During the final drive to the border, Zlata and her family slept in their car in freezing weather. At the border, amid confusion over documents and the girl’s father, they were turned back. Ukraine is not allowing most men ages 18 and 60 to leave the country, in case they’re called to fight.

It was by chance that the family heard about the Israeli field hospital in the Ukrainian border town of Mostyska. Now they are regrouping in relative comfort, without the scream of sirens.

At times, to fill the silence, Zlata plays the piano at the school. She missed playing while the family was on the run, her mother said. She proudly showed off her daughter’s YouTube channel of performances.

Until the family moves again, there is peace. A drawing by Zlata has been tacked up in the hallway. On a nearby bed, a stuffed panda and a doll have been placed in a toy embrace.

The girl has been transformed. She arrived at the hospital severely dehydrated, said Israeli physician Michael Segal, who was born in Kyiv. Zlata’s family “came here crying, not knowing what to do,” he added.

The medical staff stepped in and even treated her hamster, her first pet, doctors said. And reminded of that, the girl’s exhausted mother smiled. “That hamster’s the superstar of the clinic,” she said. “It had been overstressed, too.”

How to help

Nonprofit organizations are providing food, water, shelter, medical assistance and other necessities to families fleeing Ukraine. Here are few highly rated charities accepting donations for that effort.

· Save the Children: savethechildren.org.

· The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF): unicefusa.org.