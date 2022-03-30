Vande Hei, the last one out, grinned and waved as he was carried to a reclining chair out in the open Kazakh grassland.

“Beautiful out here,” said Vande Hei, putting on a face mask and ball cap.

Despite escalating tensions between the United States and Russia over Russia’s war with Ukraine, Vande Hei’s return followed customary procedures. A small NASA team of doctors and other staff was on hand for the touchdown and planned to return immediately to Houston, Texas, with the 55-year-old astronaut.

Even before Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Vande Hei said he was avoiding the subject with his two Russian crewmates. Despite getting along “fantastically, … I’m not sure we really want to go there,” he said.

It was the first taste of gravity for Vande Hei and Dubrov since their Soyuz launch April 9, 2021. Shkaplerov joined them at the orbiting lab in October, escorting a Russian film crew for a brief stay. To allow the film crew to return to Earth quickly, Vande Hei and Dubrov extended their planned stay.

Before departing the space station, Shkaplerov embraced his fellow astronauts as “my space brothers and space sister.”

“People have problem on Earth. On orbit … we are one crew,” Shkaplerov said in a live NASA TV broadcast Tuesday. The space station is a symbol of “friendship and cooperation and … future of exploration of space.”

The war tensions bubbled over in other areas of space with the suspension of European satellite launches on Russian rockets and the Europe-Russia Mars rover stuck on Earth for two more years.

Vande Hei surpassed NASA’s previous record for the longest single spaceflight by 15 days. Dubrov moved into Russia’s top five, well short of the 437-day, 17-hour marathon by a cosmonaut-physician aboard the 1990s Mir space station. That stay remains the world record.