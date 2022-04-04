“I think panda-monium is going to break out right here at the National Zoo,” Pat Nixon said jokingly at the arrival celebration on April 16.

Nixon was right. People from the Washington area and across the country stood in long lines to see Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing. Not only were they cute, but they also had a compelling story: The species needed help because the number of wild pandas in China was declining due to habitat loss and other problems.

Fans hoped the pair would produce cubs, and they did. But none of the newborns — who are the size of a stick of butter — survived longer than a few days.

Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing spent many years at the zoo, dying there in old age in 1992 and 1999.

The Smithsonian wanted to continue learning about pandas and educating the public about the endangered species. The Chinese government offered to lend a male panda and a female panda for $1 million per year. The zoo agreed, and Tian Tian (tee-YEN tee-YEN) and Mei Xiang (may-SHONG) arrived in December 2000. The two instantly became the most popular animals at the zoo.

Panda-watchers grew even more excited in 2005 when Mei Xiang gave birth to Tai-Shan (tie-SHAN) in 2005. Each cub milestone became a news story. Sadly, Tai couldn’t stay at the zoo. Pandas born there were required to be sent to a breeding program in China, so in 2010 the city said farewell to its much-loved cub.

Mei eventually had three more healthy cubs: Bei Bei (Bay Bay), Bao Bao (rhymes with wow wow) — who both moved to China — and Xiao Qi Ji (SHIAU-chi-ji), who is still at the zoo. Xiao Qi Ji was called “little miracle” because his mom became the second-oldest giant panda known to give birth when he was born in 2020.

The National Zoo has planned a “pandaversary” April 16 and 17 to mark 50 years of giant pandas in Washington. The event will include dance performances, scientist talks, showings of a new panda documentary and treats for Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and Xiao Qi Ji.