Perspective

“We’re not going to be down for as long as people think. I can promise you; we’re not.” Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said that in August after his baseball team traded several veteran players, including star pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner, for a dozen younger, less-proven players.

Nats fans want to believe Martinez. But as I examine the team’s lineup for the 2022 season, which starts Thursday against the New York Mets, it looks like it’s going to be a “down” year.

Good teams usually have proven players for most positions. The Nationals have Josh Bell, who hit 27 home runs last season, at first base, and Juan Soto, who led the major leagues in getting on base, in right field. They also signed slugger Nelson Cruz to be their designated hitter.

After that, however, the team is filled with players the Nats hope will have good seasons.

It’s the same with pitching. Stephen Strasburg (113 career wins) starts the season recovering from surgery to ease his shoulder pain. So the Nationals will send out pitchers who are either young or trying to bounce back from bad seasons.

Does this mean you should skip the 2022 season? No way! Serious baseball fans know even a team that is “down” can be fun to watch. Part of what’s fun about this season is that fans may get the answers to several interesting questions.

Can Juan Soto get even better? The 23-year-old right fielder is already a superstar because of his rare combination of power and discipline. Soto doesn’t swing at bad pitches, and he crushes good ones. But any player can get better. Can Soto do it this season?

Will Josiah Gray develop into a dependable starting pitcher? Gray is a big part of the Nationals’ plans for the future. The right-hander has shown flashes of talent but has yet to prove he can go out every fifth day and give his team a chance to win.

Is Keibert Ruiz the answer at catcher? The young catcher was a key part of the Turner trade. Ruiz has loads of potential but like Gray has yet to prove he can be a starter in the big leagues. If he can, that would be a huge help this season.

Can pitcher Patrick Corbin and center fielder Victor Robles come back? In 2019, Corbin had a record of 14-7 (14 wins and 7 losses) and was a hero in the Nats’ World Series win. Since then, Corbin has had a record of 11-23.

Robles was a rising star in 2019. Since then, he has slumped at the plate with a batting average around .200 (not good). Washington needs both Corbin and Robles to bounce back.

The Nats may be “down” during 2022, but they will still be fun to follow.