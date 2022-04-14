Rescue dogs in Brazil join the ranks of their rescuers

Placeholder while article actions load

In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, two rescue dogs have become local mascots and budding online influencers after joining their rescuers’ ranks. Corporal Oliveira, a dog with short brown hair thought to be around 4 years old, turned up one morning in 2019 at a police station on Rio’s Governador Island, injured and weak.

“I gave him food, water. It took a while for him to get used to me,” said Corporal Cristiano Oliveira, the officer who took the dog under his wing and later gave him his name. But within a few days, Corporal Oliveira — the furry animal — started following his new master around the precinct. Oliveira has since joined another precinct, but the dog never left.

Corporal Oliveira has his own Instagram profile with more than 45,000 fervent followers, always hungry for more photos and videos of their mascot in his trademark police uniform, standing on top of police armored vehicles or sticking his little head out of a patrol car’s window. He even has a miniature toy firearm attached to his uniform.

A dozen miles from there, in the leafy neighborhood of Laranjeiras, another rescue dog has turned mascot.

Caramello — a name inspired by the color of his fur — has been residing at the fire brigade that found him injured across the famous Sugarloaf Mountain ever since he was rescued nearly a year ago. During that time, the 11-year-old dog has amassed some 27,000 followers.

Older and slightly less adventurous then Corporal Oliveira, Caramello’s online efforts have focused on drawing attention to a wide range of good causes and campaigns.

He has used his newly found clout to promote awareness around cancer, or to encourage donations for victims of natural disasters such as the recent deadly landslides in Petropolis. He’s also helped other rescue dogs or cats find new homes.

“Caramello is a real digital influencer,” said Major Fabio Contreiras, from the Catete Fire Brigade, one of Rio de Janeiro’s oldest.

But with fame comes burdens. And the dogs’ fans are demanding.

“Sometimes I have too much work. I go a week without posting and people complain: ‘Where is [Corporal] Oliveira? Has he gone missing?’” jokes Cristiano Oliveira, the police officer in charge of the dog’s social media. He can get more than 200 messages in one day. Sometimes, he just has to tell them: “He’s on holiday!”