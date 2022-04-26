Kids’ poems reveal the promises and pains of springtime 10 original poems were chosen from nearly 350 that kids submitted for the KidsPost Poetry Contest. (Illustrations by Natalia Cardona Puerta For The Washington Post)
A year after asking readers to
reflect on the coronavirus pandemic for KidsPost’s annual poetry contest, we decided that a more uplifting theme is in order this year. So we asked kids, ages 6 to 14, to help us mark National Poetry Month 2022 by writing short, original poems about spring. The writers of the nearly 350 poems we received focused on images, emotions and experiences. Some poems were laser-focused; others were broad, like written landscape paintings. Many expressed hope and joy, but some reflected disappointment and annoyance (we hear you, allergy sufferers). Their creativity and well-chosen words delighted the judges, who selected 10 poems to highlight. Those poets will receive a prize package that includes Kwame Alexander’s “ Out of Wonder: Poems Celebrating Poets” or Juan Felipe Herrera’s “ Jabberwalking.” We hope that the verses published here will inspire other readers to express themselves — on spring or any other topic — through the art of poetry.
While Winter cackles at Earth’s rim
Spring creeps up at the back of him
Interrupting a freezing blow
“Make room for herbs to grow!”
Sprinkling seeds into the soil
While the sun and water toil
Forcing the winter snow away
“Come back frost another day!”
Twirling with her little dance
Continuing she does a prance
Freeing greenery from the snow
And causing tiny sprouts to grow.
Now the flowers are growing high.
“Come my friends, I say, arise!
After Winter’s windy days
It’s finally time for us to play!”
— Noah Xia, age 9, Fort Lee, New Jersey
I roost dusk to dawn in the calm, silent tree
Then chirp to fend off the rivalry.
Head under wing, wing brightest blue.
Has seen the year through.
— Holly Scott, 10, Fairfax Station, Virginia
People always say that spring is the best
Since they’re eager to escape their warm winter vest.
But I know the truth, yes I speak it with ease:
“Spring is the wor-” but it’s interrupted by a sneeze!
The room fills with a chorus of “bless-you,”
Yet this congested feeling still leaves me quite blue.
I’m at Spring’s mercy to do what it may please,
Oh, curse you, Spring, for giving me allergies!
— Zadie Maness, 13, Charlottesville, Virginia
Now peeking up from the ashes
A song starts with a note
May May be the sprouting of good
Have March be a march for our future
May spring bring the awakening
Let us be the seeds of song
The sprout that started a forest
Let it spread like a mighty wave
— Emerson Miller Gabriel, 10, Washington, D.C.
The end of all our troubles
The end of all the harshness
Closing down the darkness
Why do we use this analogy?
To spring ourselves forward into motion
Creating new notions of our world
Lying to ourselves, with all our might
Watching the birds take their flight
And spring is that righteous adventure
And spring helps that light
What does spring mean to me?
— Alice Frank, 11, New York, New York
would be like pure sunlight outside.
It would be chaos in the house.
the ocean would be waving, and saying hi.
there would be music playing in the park
and it would be a springtime Saturday evening.
Birds would chirp and my body would be filled with happiness.
— Gerome Wood, 11, Washington, D.C.
The plants killed by winter are now resurrected
It’s easy to believe that the world turns so much happier,
Seeing the animals all reunite.
When the sun illuminates it,
The beauty of the world is evident.
Yet the time that I spend outside
Admiring the world on my second hand bike
Reminds me that I still have time to be young.
— Olayinka Osinowo, 14, Glassboro, New Jersey
in the life of a dandelion?
I don’t know what memories
the dandelion might have,
like when I was at Disney.
and sometimes the small moments
are bigger than anything else.
— Finn Howard, 11, Alexandria, Virginia
The Playfulness of Spring
For all things extraordinary
Extraordinary things happen so often
Spring comes like a thief
But gradual introductions
— Redeat Yiesak, 12, Silver Spring, Maryland
Blurred lines, daffodils,
One morning, clouds fill the sky,
And rain pours from above the next.
Shorts to pants to skirts and back again.
Spring doesn’t know how to make up its mind,
Straddling the line between winter and summer.
Spring tries to be its own season,
Its own personality, distinct traits.
No matter how hard it tries,
Controlled by other forces,
The melting glaciers and deforestation.
Oblivion will overtake it.
— Elizabeth Cook, 13, Charlottesville