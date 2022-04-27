Four astronauts head to the space station on SpaceX flight

Placeholder while article actions load

SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires. It’s the first NASA crew made up equally of men and women, including the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, Jessica Watkins. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “This is one of the most diversified, I think, crews that we’ve had in a really, really long time,” said Kathy Lueders, NASA’s space operations mission chief.

The astronauts were due to arrive at the space station Wednesday night, 16 hours after a predawn liftoff from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center that thrilled spectators.

“Anyone who saw it realized what a beautiful launch it was,” Lueders told reporters. After an express flight comparable to traveling from New York to Singapore, the crew will move in for a five-month stay.

SpaceX has launched five crews for NASA and two private trips in less than two years. Elon Musk’s company is having an especially busy few weeks: It just finished taking three business executives to and from the space station as NASA’s first private guests.

A week after the new crew arrives, the three Americans and one German they’re replacing will return to Earth in their own SpaceX capsule. Three Russians also live in the space station.

Both SpaceX and NASA officials stressed that they’re taking it one step at a time to ensure safety. The private mission that ended Monday had no major problems, they said, although high wind delayed the splashdown for a week.

SpaceX Launch Control wished the astronauts good luck moments before the Falcon rocket blasted off with the capsule, named Freedom by its crew.

“Our heartfelt thank you to every one of you that made this possible. Now let Falcon roar and freedom ring,” radioed NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren, the commander. Minutes later, their recycled booster had landed on an ocean platform and the capsule was safely orbiting Earth. “It was a great ride,” he said.

While two Black women visited the space station during the shuttle era, neither moved in for a lengthy stay. Watkins, a geologist who is on NASA’s short list for a moon-landing mission in the years ahead, sees her mission as “an important milestone, I think, both for the agency and for the country.”

She credits supportive family and mentors — including Mae Jemison, the first Black woman in space in 1992 — for “ultimately being able to live my dream.”